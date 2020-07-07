Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Michael Taiwo pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Glenn Davies in Northampton in August

A man who killed a work colleague by punching him in the back of the head has had his prison sentence increased.

Michael Taiwo, 23, from Lea Road in Northampton, had originally been jailed for four years and 10 months for the manslaughter of Glenn Davies.

Following an intervention from the Attorney General, Suella Braverman, that sentence has now been increased to seven years and two months.

Mrs Braverman said the attack had been "dangerous and reckless".

The Court of Appeal heard Taiwo and 25-year-old Mr Davies had been part of a group of work colleagues having drinks in The Old Bank pub in St Giles Square in Northampton town centre in August 2019.

An argument broke out between Mr Davies and another colleague, with Mr Davies becoming angry and punching him.

Taiwo joined in, punching Mr Davies to the head and kicking him in the face.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Glenn Davies died after being attacked at The Old Bank pub in Northampton town centre

Door staff at the pub intervened and ejected Taiwo.

After walking away, Taiwo returned and looked for another way back into the pub.

He ran towards Mr Davies and punched him at the back of the head. Mr Davies collapsed about 21 seconds later.

Despite being told to wait for the police to arrive, Taiwo ran away.

Mr Davies later died from the brain injury he sustained.

Taiwo was originally sentenced in March this year at Northampton Crown Court, having pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Following a referral to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General, the sentence was found to be unduly lenient.

After the hearing on Tuesday, Mrs Braverman said: "Taiwo's dangerous and reckless actions cost the victim his life and caused significant grief for his family."

She said she hoped the decision "gives some comfort to the victim's family".