Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Harry Dunn, 19, died in hospital after his motorbike was in a crash near RAF Croughton

The government has been called on to block planning applications by a US military base in the UK near where a teenager was killed.

Harry Dunn, 19, died in a road crash in Northamptonshire in August that led to suspect Anne Sacoolas leaving for the US under diplomatic immunity.

MP Andrea Leadsom said plans for the US base at RAF Croughton should be refused until Ms Sacoolas returns.

The government said the base entrance plans aimed to improve road safety.

Former business secretary Ms Leadsom, the MP for South Northamptonshire, in an adjournment debate urged the Government to "call in" applications to update the communications facility - including plans for a new entrance to the base and two new domes covering radar equipment.

Image caption MP for South Northamptonshire Andrea Leadsom secured an adjournment debate

Mrs Leadsom told the House of Commons: "We are just not making any progress in achieving justice and closure for Harry - it is now six months from the day my Right Honourable Friend, the Home Secretary put in the request for extradition and almost a year that Harry's family and friends have been trying to deal with their unimaginable loss.

"There have recently been planning applications submitted on behalf of RAF Croughton to South Northamptonshire Council to presumably begin the work on their expansion.

"It is unthinkable under the circumstances that any planning applications from the base can be treated as business as usual between two long-standing allies. It is utterly intolerable."

Image caption Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles want Ms Sacoolas to return to the UK

Local government minister Luke Hall said the US had decided against expanding the base and the new plans were not connected to an expansion.

He said the plans were still being looked at by the council and, at a later date, Mrs Leadsom could write to the Secretary of State to ask them to be called in.

Mr Dunn died when his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton.

Ms Sacoolas, 42, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in December. An extradition request was refused by the US.