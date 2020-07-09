Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Daniel Sullivan died in the Racecourse park in Northampton

The death of a man found in a park is no longer being treated as a murder investigation, police have said.

Daniel Sullivan, 38, died shortly after police were called to St George's Avenue, next to Northampton's Racecourse, on 30 June.

Two men, aged 33 and 43, had been arrested on suspicion of murder but were later released.

Northamptonshire Police said it believes no-one else was involved in Mr Sullivan's death.

The case would now be passed to the coroner.

