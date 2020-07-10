Image copyright Charlotte Charles Image caption Harry Dunn pictured with his mother Charlotte Charles

The mother of teenager killed on the road outside an American air base said it is "terrifying" when she hears of others almost suffering the same fate.

Charlotte Charles' son Harry Dunn, 19, died when his motorbike was in a crash with a car near RAF Croughton.

Mrs Charles was speaking after plans for a new entrance to the base were discussed in Parliament on Thursday.

She said: "You can't describe the terror and the fear that it is going to happen again."

Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US intelligence official at the Northamptonshire base, claimed diplomatic immunity following the crash, last August, and was able to return to her home country.

Since then, she has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, but an extradition request was refused by the US.

Speaking during an adjournment debate at the House of Commons on Thursday, South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom said any plans for the base should be refused until Ms Sacoolas, 42, returns to face justice.

She called for a block on "utterly intolerable" planning applications at the military base, including plans for a new entrance on the same road where Mr Dunn was killed.

Image caption MP for South Northamptonshire Andrea Leadsom said Anne Sacoolas should return to the UK before any plans for RAF Croughton are approved

Mrs Charles said Mrs Leadsom's intervention made her "more confident any future expansion will have to be approved by the government".

She said the road where he son was killed was "a B road, the wrong road to have such an exit from such a large base".

Since Mr Dunn was killed there have been a number of close calls outside the base.

"It's terrifying, it makes me feel sick," Mrs Charles said.

"Nobody wants to wants to believe there is going to be another American serviceman or woman allowed to come out of the base committing a crime and just getting away with it."