Image copyright Lynda Goodman Image caption Lynda Goodman and her husband Alex spent Valentine's Day together at Cheaney Court

A woman whose husband tested positive for Covid-19 at a care home which admitted two hospital patients fears she will never "get to the bottom" of how it happened.

Alex Goodman was one of 36 people who contracted it at the home in Northants.

Wife Lynda complained to Kettering General Hospital, but was told it cannot give out more information because of patient confidentiality.

The hospital said it had "contacted Mrs Goodman to discuss her concerns".

Cheaney Court in Desborough had been Covid-19 free before the patients were transferred there between 25 May and 4 June.

They later tested positive for the virus, resulting in 36 cases, including 23 residents and 13 staff members.

Image caption Lynda Goodman said she feels her complaint had been brushed aside by Kettering Hospital

Mrs Goodman complained to the hospital's Patients Advice Liaison Service (Pals), which said it took "this claim very seriously".

She received an email from Pals saying they could not "provide you with any specific information about each person involved in this, as this investigation involves personal medical tests and results relating to the treatment and care these people".

Mrs Goodman said she also received a phone call from the hospital's medical director, Dr Andrew Chilton, but "didn't really get any answers".

"I feel it has been brushed aside. We'll never get to the bottom of it," she said.

"They are hiding behind confidentiality. I don't want to know what people are getting treatment for, but I want to know who was responsible for doing the testing."

Image caption The two Kettering Hospital patients discharged to Cheaney Court were said to be coronavirus negative, but later tested positive

A hospital spokesman told the BBC: "When individuals make inquiries with the Pals service, these are confidential to those individuals."

Leanne Hackshall, Kettering General's director of nursing, said all inpatients are tested up to 48 hours before being discharged into residential care homes and are not discharged if they had Covid-19 symptoms.

She said the care home had been advised to isolate the two patients for 14 days as the virus "is not always detectable during its incubation phase".

"I can confirm that we have contacted Mrs Goodman to discuss her concerns and to offer our support," she added.

A spokesman for Cheaney Court said the home required "written confirmation of a negative Covid-19 test before any resident is admitted" and that incoming residents were placed in isolation.

All of those infected are said to be recovering.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk