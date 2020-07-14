Image copyright Blue Cross Image caption The Blue Cross said that five of the horses it took from Wellingborough had give birth

Two charities which helped in a rescue of 40 malnourished horses from "squalid conditions" in flood water say a number have given birth to foals.

The Blue Cross took in 11 of the animals rescued from the Embankment in Wellingborough in February.

It said five of the horses had given birth, while World Horse Welfare said it also had pregnant mares who had since foaled.

Eve Williams, who campaigned for the rescue, said she was "ecstatic".

The horses were rescued after the sight of the abandoned animals - three of which had died - caused an outcry.

Image copyright Blue Cross Image caption The horses have been taken in by several charities including the Blue Cross and World Horse Welfare

A petition calling for action, set up by Ms Williams, was signed more than 12,000 times.

She said: "I feel absolutely ecstatic about the rescue of the horses and I could not be prouder of myself and my team of dedicated horse lovers.

"We love seeing the photos of newborn foals on social media, who would have been born in that dreadful field without our actions.

"Seeing how the horses have flourished and grown in their care gives us an indescribable feeling of happiness."

She added the horses were now "finally getting the love and companionship they deserve".

Image caption The horses were rescued from the Embankment in Wellingborough following a campaign by residents and MP Peter Bone

The Blue Cross said the horses were found "malnourished, living in squalid conditions, and at real risk from rising floods".

It said it believed the horses had never been handled by humans.

The charity said the horses were now "doing well and quickly growing in confidence".

Two of its 11 horses had been rehomed, and all but one of the remaining animals were ready for new owners.

World Horse Welfare said the 25 horses it took in were "getting back to full health", and it was looking to get them used to humans and to rehome them.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk