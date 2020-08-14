BBC News

David Brickwood death: London man charged with murder

Published
image copyrightBrickwood Family
image captionDavid Brickwood suffered multiple injuries in the attack
A man has been charged with murdering a scrap metal dealer who was stabbed and beaten at his home five years ago.
David Brickwood, 74, died in hospital after being attacked at his house in Abington, Northampton, in the early hours of 26 September, 2015.
An inquest heard he had 35 separate injuries.
Cameron St Rose, 26, of Forest Gate, London, has been charged with murder and burglary. He will appear before magistrates in Northampton later.
image copyrightBrickwood family
image captionDavid Brickwood (back right) with his wife and sons, Dale, Nathan and Gary