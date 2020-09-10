Higham Ferrers pub given licence warning after 'queues 10-deep' Published duration 1 day ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Google image caption The Green Dragon Hotel in Higham Ferrers faced a review of its licence following a visit by officers on 4 July

A pub that hosted 200 people without social distancing measures on its first day of post-lockdown trade has kept its licence.

Inspectors found queues "10-people deep" and staff without personal protective equipment (PPE) at the The Green Dragon Hotel in Higham Ferrers.

East Northamptonshire Council's licensing panel said they "seriously considered" suspending its licence.

But they issued a formal warning and imposed stricter licensing conditions.

These include a requirement for the number of door supervisors, a ban on customers leaving with drinks, and a ban on outdoor music on weeknights.

The pub's manager admitted "non-compliance" but said staff would abide by the new rules.

Northamptonshire licensing police officer David Bryan said the Green Dragon Hotel was "the most problematic in the county" on 4 July.

A hearing was told drinkers were queued 10 deep at the outside bar and staff were not wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).

The licensing panel met in private last month and said they were "reassured" the pub would comply with coronavirus measures and would not cause a "public nuisance".