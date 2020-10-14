Five arrested over child sex offences dating back 40 years
Five people have been arrested on suspicion of child sexual abuse offences dating back more than 40 years.
Four men were arrested in Northamptonshire on Wednesday, while a fifth was arrested in Bradford.
Police said one of the suspects was a former member of staff at specialist mental health hospital, St Andrew's, in Northampton.
Det Insp Pete Long said an investigation was launched in January.
Police had received "intelligence about possible incidents of non-recent abuse at an address in Northampton", Det Insp Long, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit's Major Crime Team, said.
"During those inquiries, it came to light that one of the suspects was a former member of staff at St Andrew's Hospital, Northampton, between 1979 and 1986."
'Continued determination'
An 83-year-old man and a 59-year-old man were arrested at an address in Northampton, a 49-year-old man was arrested at another Northampton address, and a 66-year-old was detained in Kettering.
A 42-year-old man was arrested in Bradford.
Specialist officers have been searching the addresses where the warrants were executed.
Det Insp Long said the operation "demonstrates our continued determination to investigate all allegations of sexual abuse involving children, no matter how long ago they happened".
