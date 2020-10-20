Coronavirus: World puddle jumping championships go virtual
- Published
A puddle jumping competition is still set to make a splash but with a virtual twist due to the Covid pandemic.
The World Puddle Jumping Championships are usually held at Wicksteed Park in Kettering, but in order to comply with coronavirus restrictions the 2020 event will not be held at a single location.
Entrants will instead submit videos of themselves jumping into puddles they have made or found.
They will be scored on jumping ability, enthusiasm and splashing distance.
Judges for the event, in its eighth year, will also consider "stickability", which is described as the amount of mud which clings to each competitor.
Rachel James from Wicksteed Park said the event was "a great way to encourage people, and especially children, to get out into the fresh air".
She said: "It would be impossible to run in the normal way this year. However, we are determined that Covid restrictions won't ruin the fun."
Entries can be submitted on the park's Facebook page by 2 November, with the prize winners announced soon after.
Wicksteed Park, which is one of the UK's oldest theme parks, entered administration in June citing difficulties caused by the pandemic.
But members of the public raised £140,000 to help its managing company to stay afloat.
