Charles Rennie Mackintosh house: Watch stolen in Northampton raid
A gold pocket watch has been stolen during a burglary at the only house in England designed by celebrated architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh.
The watch, taken from 78 Derngate, Northampton, bears an inscription from the house's former owner, W J Bassett-Lowke, who commissioned Mackintosh to remodel the property in 1916.
The Glasgow architect was celebrated in Europe, but died in poverty in 1928.
Police say burglars forced open a safe, stealing £300 and the 9ct gold watch.
The raid took place between 17:30 BST on Friday 16 October and 09:00 BST on Saturday 17 October.
Popular throughout Europe in the early 20th Century, Mackintosh was influential on design movements such as Art Nouveau and Secessionism.
Now a visitor attraction, 78 Derngate was his final commission and the only place in the world where his architectural and interior style can be seen in their original setting.
Although the watch only cost £500, it is said to have "great historical value".
It is described as a slim art-deco style gents' open face pocket watch with a silvered dial which has an engine-turned centre, black Arabic numerals, blue steel "Poire" hands and subsidiary dial at 6 o'clock.
The inscription on the back reads: "To William Rowe, an appreciation of 25 years loyalty and friendship from W J Bassett-Lowke. H F R Franklin Christmas 1925."
