David Brickwood death: Second murder suspect arrested
- Published
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a scrap metal dealer who was stabbed and beaten at his home five years ago.
David Brickwood, 74, died in hospital after being attacked at his house in Abington, Northampton, in the early hours of 26 September, 2015.
Northamptonshire Police said a 32-year-old man from London was arrested on Tuesday morning.
Cameron St Rose, 26, also from London, was charged with murder on 14 August.
An inquest into Mr Brickwood's death heard he had 35 separate injuries.
He was attacked in what has previously been described as a pre-planned robbery.
The investigation has been the subject of a number of appeals by the force, who also worked with the BBC's Crimewatch programme on a reconstruction in early 2016.