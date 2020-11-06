Corby care home fire: 'Trapped' residents rescued as building evacuated
- Published
Three care home residents were rescued and treated for breathing in smoke after becoming "trapped", Northamptonshire Fire Service said.
Crews were sent to a fire at Swan Gardens, in School Place, Corby, on Thursday at about 15:30 GMT.
Firefighters used breathing apparatus to search for the tenants.
More than 30 residents were led out by staff, said the fire service. One of those rescued was taken by ambulance to Kettering General Hospital.
The fire alarm "gave a vital early warning to allow the staff to put their fire plan into place", the fire service added.
"The care home staff have a well-rehearsed fire and evacuation plan, so firefighters were able to be directed straight to the persons at most risk and quickly brought them out to safety," said Kevin Aitken, incident commander.
"It was imperative we made a swift and effective rescue plan.
"Our crews are familiar with care homes across the county, as we regularly undertake inspections to keep our knowledge up-to-date and to ensure our crews are familiar with all types of risks and emergency scenarios."
Mary Harle, regional manager of the Anchor Hanover group which runs the care home, said: "We have a robust fire safety plan in place and the wellbeing of our residents is paramount."
She said, aside from the three treated for breathing in smoke, no-one was harmed.
The cause of the blaze was being investigated, the fire service said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk