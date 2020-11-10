Rev Richard Coles: 'It's the love story we all need'
BBC presenter and former pop singer the Reverend Richard Coles said the marriage of two of his parishioners was the "love story we need right now".
A tweet from the vicar of St Mary's church, Finedon, Northamptonshire, about the wedding of Lizzie Forbes and Lee (Eric) Hearn won 27,500 "likes".
The former Communards singer said he "moved mountains" to officiate at the event just before the second lockdown.
He was one of the many "cogs" that got the couple together, the bride said.
Eric from the cricket club came to see me a while ago. “I think I love Lizzie but she’s emigrated to Australia. What should I do?” “You know what to do,” he flew to Sydney, missing a critical United away game. We fitted the wedding in today, last service before lockdown. pic.twitter.com/hhsHghHWbp— Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) November 4, 2020
Mr Coles said in his tweet "Eric from the cricket club" came to see him to tell him he loved Lizzie, but she had emigrated to Australia and he wanted to know what to do.
He told his parishioner: "You know what to do," and Mr Hearn flew to Sydney.
Lizzie Hearn, 31, said when she met Eric 11 years ago there was an immediate "spark" but as they both were going out with other people, they remained friends.
Then in 2016 they were both single again and "got together".
But she had decided she wanted to go travelling and to live in Australia.
She said after coming home for a visit a few months later: "I realised I wanted to be with him."
However, she still wanted to work in Australia and returned there.
A few months later Mr Hearn came to visit after his "chat" with Mr Coles and she came back to the UK early.
"We have been together ever since," she said.
Mr Hearn, 38, said: "I always knew our love story was something that would happen in the end. I've played the long game."
