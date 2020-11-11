Harry Dunn: Foreign Office kept police 'in the dark' over suspect's immunity
- Published
Police were "kept in the dark" for two weeks by the Foreign Office about whether the alleged killer of Harry Dunn had diplomatic immunity, the High Court has heard.
Mr Dunn, 19, died when his motorbike was in a crash with a car near RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire, last year.
The suspect, Anne Sacoolas, later left for the USA citing diplomatic immunity.
She has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving but an extradition request was denied in January.
Mrs Sacoolas, 43, whose husband Jonathan worked as a technical assistant at the base, was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road when she hit Mr Dunn.
His parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, claim the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) wrongly decided Mrs Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity and unlawfully obstructed Northamptonshire Police's investigation.
At a remote hearing, Geoffrey Robertson QC, acting for the family, said the FCDO "took upon itself the authority to resolve the question of immunity" and that acceptance of it was "unlawfully decided".
In written submissions he said the decision "obstructed the police by preventing any effective further progress in its investigation into Harry's death and likely prosecution of Anne Sacoolas".
He argued the FCDO "tacitly accepted the Sacoolas family's departure from the UK", referring to a text message sent to a US embassy official on 14 September 2019 - a day before Sacoolas and her family flew home.
The message read: "I think that now the decision has been taken not to waive [immunity], there's not much mileage in us asking you to keep the family here.
"It's obviously not us approving of their departure but I think you should be able to put them on the next flight out."
The FCDO argued Mrs Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity on the basis of an agreement reached with the US embassy in 1995.
The UK agreed to include staff at RAF Croughton on the diplomatic list, but asked the US to waive the immunity of administrative and technical staff in relation to "acts performed outside the course of their duties".
The FCDO says that waiver of immunity only applied to staff at RAF Croughton at the time of Mr Dunn's death and not their family members - meaning Mrs Sacoolas was free to leave the UK.
Mr Robertson rejected the FCDO's claim saying it would be "absurd" for family members to have "greater privileges and immunities" than the staff at RAF Croughton.
In written submissions, the FCDO's barrister Sir James Eadie QC said "Mrs Sacoolas automatically had diplomatic immunity as the spouse of the administrative and technical staff of the US mission".
He denied the FCDO had obstructed the police investigation.
He said officials had "objected in strong terms" to Sacoolas leaving the UK, and "repeatedly emphasised" that the department "wanted the Sacoolas family to co-operate with the UK authorities".
The hearing before Lord Justice Flaux and Mr Justice Saini is expected to conclude on Thursday.