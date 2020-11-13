Soldier tribute at Thrapston war memorial vandalised
Residents have been left "heartbroken" after a statue of a soldier at a war memorial was vandalised.
The head of a silhouette of a World War One soldier, which has stood by the memorial in Thrapston, Northamptonshire, since 2018, was ripped off overnight.
Thrapston Town Council said the statue had been "irreparably damaged".
A community fundraising page raised more than £2,000 in two hours to replace the tribute on Oundle Road.
The "silent soldier" was a piece created by the British Legion to mark 100 years since the end of World War One.
As well as damage to the silhouette, flowers had been ripped from surrounding flower baskets.
A message on the town council's Facebook page said: "We are heartbroken to find that the silent soldier who stands over Thrapston's War Memorial has been irreparably damaged."
Clerk Linda Marshall said residents had been "outraged by the disrespectful behaviour" and the town council hoped to get it replaced as soon as possible.
A campaign to raise £500 set up on Friday morning reached £2,025 by midday.
"We really want to thank the community who have really pulled together magnificently, they really have stepped up," Ms Marshall said.
Northamptonshire Police said it was "clearly a very upsetting incident for the town" and it was "doing all we can to track down the offenders".
A spokesman said: "Officers are already in the town conducting inquiries, including establishing what CCTV is available that may assist our investigation."
Police have called for anyone with information to come forward.
