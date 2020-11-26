Covid-19 tiers: Northamptonshire put in tier two post lockdown
Northamptonshire will be in tier two when England's second lockdown ends on 2 December, it has been announced.
People in tier two cannot socialise with other households indoors, the rule of six will apply outdoors and pubs and restaurants will close at 23:00 GMT.
Prior to England's second shutdown, the county was subject to the lowest level tier one restrictions.
Kettering MP Philip Hollobone said the tighter restrictions could mean dozens of businesses disappearing for good.
There are exceptions for some of the rules, for childcare and support bubbles.
Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons the three-tiered regional measures would return from 2 December, but added that each tier would be toughened.
The allocation of tiers is dependent on factors including each area's case numbers, the reproduction rate - or R number - and the current and projected pressure on the NHS locally.
Tier allocations will be reviewed every 14 days, and the regional approach will last until March.
Speaking prior to the announcement, Kettering MP Philip Hollobone told BBC Radio Northampton that all seven of Northamptonshire's MPs had favoured the county being put in the lowest tier (tier one).
Mr Hollobone said he feared severe restrictions would mean "many small businesses - especially in the retail sector and hospitality sector - will go under because they make between a quarter and a third of their profits in the run up to Christmas".
'Tightened restrictions'
Analysis by Laura Coffey, BBC Radio Northampton Politics reporter
Northamptonshire went into this lockdown in tier one, but we'll come out of it next Wednesday in tier two.
Here in the county cases had continued to rise despite the lockdown, although last week's figures seemed to be showing a levelling out.
Public health officials in the county hope figures will have dropped when they're published in the weekly surveillance report on Friday.
This tier system will feel very different this time as the government has tightened restrictions.
For us in Northamptonshire it means no household mixing indoors; rule of six applies outdoors; pubs and restaurants shut at 11pm, alcohol can only be served with a substantial meal - so bars and pubs only selling booze must close.
Director of Public Health, Lucy Wightman, speaking on Thursday morning in the weekly Covid board meeting, said we cannot be complacent and needed to keep the figures low ahead of the five-day break over Christmas to avoid a third wave after.
Northampton made national headlines earlier this year when an outbreak of Covid-19 at M&S sandwich maker Greencore meant it had the highest rate of new coronavirus cases in England.
The town was made an 'Area of Intervention' - then the highest category on the government's watchlist - in August, with the factory closed.
In all, almost 300 workers tested positive, but the town avoided going into a local lockdown.
South Northamptonshire and Northampton have rates above the England-wide average in the week to 21 November, but both have fallen week-on-week.
All districts in the county have seen their rates fall week-on-week.
Dr Chris Smith, virologist at Cambridge University, said the "rationale was sound" for the regional tier approach, with case rates differing across England.
But he said: "The problem is we have a small country with a mobile population and the viruses don't follow maps, they don't have boundaries and borders.
"So it's very difficult to make this work in practice."
