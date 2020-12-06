BBC News

Corby couple ask boy battling cancer to turn on their Christmas lights

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightClaire Marsh
image captionDexter with house owner Claire Marsh after turning on the Christmas lights at her home

A couple who put their Christmas lights up during the first coronavirus lockdown asked a boy battling cancer to turn on their festive display.

Claire and Danny Marsh, from Oakley Vale in Corby, lifted people's spirits by putting up their lights in March.

They took them down in June but put them up for Christmas on Saturday.

They were turned on by five-year-old Dexter who said he loved to see the lights on his way to and from hospital for cancer treatment.

image copyrightClaire Marsh
image captionClaire and and husband Danny Marsh turned on their lights in March to counter the coronavirus "doom and gloom"

Dexter's mother Nicky had told the couple how much joy the lights had brought him on his way to hospital appointments, so they asked him to do the honours.

She said Dexter asked her to drive "around the roundabout three or four times" every time they went past the house as he enjoyed them so much.

Mum-of-two Mrs Marsh said it was "amazing" and gave them a "warm and fuzzy feeling" to know that "just by having lights on your house you have made someone happy".

image copyrightClaire Marsh
image captionThey cheered up Dexter as he was on his way to cancer treatment, mum Nicky told the couple
image copyrightClaire Marsh
image captionSo they invited the five-year-old to turn on the lights on Saturday for this year's Christmas display

The 41-year-old said they had put the lights up in March "in a time of doom and gloom" to make "people smile".

After receiving an anonymous donation of £50, they decided to set up a fundraising page for Corby Foodbank, which raised £240.

image copyrightClaire Marsh
image captionDexter's mum Nicky said he has been asking for his own home to lit up at Christmas

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Coronavirus kindness: Christmas lights 'help' counter gloom

    Published
    23 March

  • Coronavirus: Christmas arrives early to lighten the mood

    Published
    20 March

  • Covid symptoms: What are they and how do I protect myself?

    Published
    25 September

  • Coronavirus: Simple guide to staying safe

    Published
    28 September