Northampton baby death probe: No criminal proceedings to be brought
- Published
No criminal proceedings have been brought in relation to the death of a six-month-old baby, police say.
Northamptonshire Police launched an investigation in April after a child was found dead at a house in Chalcombe Avenue in Kingsthorpe, Northampton.
Earlier this year the force said two people were "helping with inquiries", but no arrests were ever made.
In a statement issued on Monday, police confirmed no criminal proceedings were being brought.
It added that a file would be sent to the coroner ahead of an inquest.
