Covid-19: Northampton party organiser given £10,000 fine
The organiser of a party attended by more than 100 people has been fined £10,000 for breaching Covid-19 rules.
Northamptonshire Police said officers were called to the house party in Northampton last weekend.
Under tier 2 rules there should be no mixing of households indoors.
Supt Elliot Foskett said: "The individuals involved knew they were breaking the law, putting the safety of others at risk".
Mr Foskett said throughout the pandemic police had "aimed to take a fair and proportionate approach to reports of people breaking the law".
He said the "vast majority of people in Northamptonshire have been sticking to the rules, adding: "The selfish actions of those who think the law doesn't apply to them could put that in jeopardy.
"We remain in tier 2, which means there should be no household mixing indoors, you should abide by the rule of six outdoors and pubs must only operate if they are serving food."
Northamptonshire Police said it would continue to conduct patrols throughout the Christmas period in order to respond to reports of Covid-19 breaches.
Mr Foskett added: "The government has announced that up to three households can mix in a bubble between December 23 and December 27, however there has been no further relaxation of the rules.
"We are aware of some speculation that workplace Christmas parties are able to take place because it can be classed as a work meeting.
"This is not the case and you will be breaking the law if you decide to go ahead and meet with colleagues in a social capacity."
