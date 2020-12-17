Covid-19 tiers: Northamptonshire remains in tier 2
- Published
Northamptonshire will remain under tier two coronavirus restrictions following a review of the government's guidelines.
The county has been under tier two rules since 2 December, when England's second national lockdown ended.
In the latest government data, four districts in the area showed a week-on-week rise in cases, though Kettering, Corby and Daventry saw a fall.
Northampton South MP Andrew Lewer said he was "relieved" at the news.
It comes despite Northampton having the highest weekly case rate - 232 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 12 December - of any place in tier two.
The town has the 89th-highest rate in England.
I am relieved that Northamptonshire is remaining in tier 2. Recent #Northampton infection rate rises are a serious concern though pic.twitter.com/zT9TJtFpMU— Andrew Lewer MP (@ALewerMBE) December 17, 2020
The allocation of tiers is dependent on factors including each area's case numbers, the reproduction rate - or R number - and the current and projected pressure on the NHS locally.
Tier two rules mean people cannot socialise with other households indoors and the rule of six will apply outdoors.
Pubs and restaurants can remain open, but food can only be served with a substantial meal.
Different rules for meeting friends and family will apply over Christmas.
Tier allocations will be reviewed every 14 days, and the regional approach is due to last until March.
There are exceptions for some of the tier two rules, for childcare and support bubbles.
The announcement means Northampton Town Football Club will still be able to welcome 2,000 fans for their League One home game with Lincoln City on 19 December.