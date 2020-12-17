Teen mental health unit in Northampton has 'shown improvements'
A mental health hospital for children and teenagers that was threatened with closure has "shown improvements", health inspectors said.
St Andrew's Healthcare Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) has left special measures and is now rated as "requires improvement" by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
But inspectors said "more work is needed" at the Northampton hospital.
St Andrew's said the rating was a "significant step forward".
The hospital, which can accommodate 30 children and young people, was found to be "unsafe" and rated "inadequate" in the previous inspection in June 2019.
Inspectors restricted admissions and warned if the hospital did not improve, it would be closed.
But CQC inspectors visited in September and October and found "while further work is needed, several improvements had been made".
Considering whether the service provided was caring, responsive and effective, they rated it "good".
'Concern' over restraint
Inspectors said carers reported staff "went the extra mile to ensure patients were supported".
Examples cited were staff who hired a soft play centre out of hours for a patient's birthday and supported another patient to cook with their family via a video call.
But inspectors found more needed to be done to protect patients at risk of self-harm.
Dr Kevin Cleary, the CQC's deputy chief inspector of hospitals and lead for mental health, said inspectors found "standards for patients had improved".
He said the CQC was still "concerned" with levels of seclusion and restraint used by staff, but there had been "overall improvement" in the area.
"It is vital that the provider ensures [improvement] continues," he added.
Katie Fisher, St Andrew's chief executive, said staff had "all worked incredibly hard to continuously improve and develop our CAMHS service".
Earlier this year the hospital reduced the number of young people it cares for from 90 to 30.
Ms Fisher admitted "there is still more to do" but said the hospital "can now look forward to the future with confidence".