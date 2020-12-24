BBC News

A14: Flooding in Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire closes road

Published
image captionParts of Northamptonshire were hit with heavy rain on Wednesday

The A14 in Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire has been closed after widespread flooding.

Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire and north Bedfordshire were hit with heavy rain on Wednesday, causing cars to be abandoned on flooded roads.

The A14 is currently shut between Thrapston in Northamptonshire and Ellington in Cambridgeshire.

Bedford Borough Council is also warning of "widespread flooding" and "reports of cars becoming stuck in floodwaters".

Bedford Mayor Dave Hodgson said: "Floodwaters can be much deeper and more dangerous than they look - do not try to drive through floodwater.

"As far as possible, people are urged to stay at home if it is safe and to avoid travel, particularly around the north of the borough."

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Related Topics

  • Floods
  • A14

More on this story

  • Norfolk fire service declare flash floods a 'major incident'

    Published
    50 minutes ago