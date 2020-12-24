A14: Flooding in Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire closes road
- Published
The A14 in Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire has been closed after widespread flooding.
Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire and north Bedfordshire were hit with heavy rain on Wednesday, causing cars to be abandoned on flooded roads.
The A14 is currently shut between Thrapston in Northamptonshire and Ellington in Cambridgeshire.
Bedford Borough Council is also warning of "widespread flooding" and "reports of cars becoming stuck in floodwaters".
Bedford Mayor Dave Hodgson said: "Floodwaters can be much deeper and more dangerous than they look - do not try to drive through floodwater.
"As far as possible, people are urged to stay at home if it is safe and to avoid travel, particularly around the north of the borough."
A14 East and West still currently closed between Thrapson and Ellington due to flooding. Please stay at home if you can. pic.twitter.com/uSXEOdP4xb— BCH Road Policing Unit (@roadpoliceBCH) December 24, 2020