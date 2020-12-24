UK flooding: Billing Aquadrome park in Northampton evacuated
More than 1,000 people are being evacuated from a flooded holiday park.
Occupants of 500 caravans have been forced to leave the Billing Aquadrome park in Northampton, where heavy rain left water up to 5ft (1.5m) deep.
Police, who were helped by firefighters and lowland search and rescue teams, said some of those stranded were suffering from hypothermia.
At least two leisure centres in Northampton are set to be turned into emergency accommodation.
Residents have been told to find accommodation with friends and family where possible, and assured that they would not be breaching Covid-19 regulations in such "exceptional circumstances".
However Ch Supt Mick Stamper, of Northamptonshire Police, urged people to avoid homes where others are shielding or self-isolating.
"This is an exceptionally challenging situation and emergency services, working with partners and volunteers working flat out to resolve the situation and safeguard those affected on site," he said.
Temperatures in the area are due to drop below freezing in the early hours of Friday.