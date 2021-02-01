Army called as Northampton magnet fishermen find grenade in canal
A man who was magnet fishing had to contact police after pulling up a suspected grenade from canal.
Northamptonshire Police said it received a call from "some very surprised fishermen" at 16:20 GMT on Sunday.
The Army's bomb disposal team was sent to the area between Towcester Road and Briar Hill in Northampton.
The item was "safely detonated" at Briar Hill Meadows.
Magnet fishing involves people hunting for metal submerged in canals and rivers.
It is said to be increasing in popularity with thousands uploading videos of their finds on YouTube and social media.
