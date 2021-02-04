Covid-19: Corby has second highest rate of cases in England
Corby has the second highest rate of Covid-19 cases in England, amid concerns that too many people in the town were still required to go to work.
New figures show it had 486 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to 30 January.
That represents a 13% decrease from the 558.5 cases per 100,000 leading up to 23 January.
England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty said the number of cases nationally were on a "downward slope".
In the week to 9 January, Corby had a 25% week-on-week rise in cases to 934.7 per 100,000 people.
Corby Borough Council leader Tom Beattie wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on 8 January to raise concerns about the "disproportionate number of our residents being required to continue to go to work" due to the high amount of manufacturing and distribution in the town.
This week Mr Beattie said he had received a "less than satisfactory" reply from the government. "It reiterated the current regulations," he said.
"There is serious concern that if you go around the businesses on industrial estates in Corby it looks pretty much business as usual, with people travelling to and from work."
Mr Beattie has previously raised concerns about agency workers being bussed into factories.
"One warehouse has been bussing people in from as far afield as London and they've been put up in hotels," he said.
"My concern has always been about the regulations themselves. I've never accused anyone of breaking the law, but clearly things like busloads of workers going in and out of Corby doesn't seem very safe."
At the time, Corby MP Tom Pursglove said a government task force would be looking at the situation, but added that he and Public Health Northamptonshire believed community transmission remained the main cause of new cases in the town.
The government's reply to Mr Beattie said some roles "require people to attend the workplace, provided that Covid-19 secure guidelines are followed closely".
It added that suitable risk assessments and control measures must be in place.
