Hardingstone: Human bones found in woodland
A police investigation has been launched after a passer-by discovered human bones in woodland.
The bones were found on Tuesday close to a footpath running by the A45 near Hardingstone in Northamptonshire.
Police have set up a cordon around the area next to a former golf course and forensic searches are continuing.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said officers were investigating "to establish the circumstances around how the bones came to be there."
Officers were called to the scene at 14:20 GMT on Tuesday following a report from a member of the public.
Forensics teams were combing the area on Thursday, while police community support officers managed the cordon. Two scenes of crime tents have been put up.
The woods, situated just off Cherry Orchard by Hardingstone High Street, are popular with dog walkers, and the area is often used by people from the village or workers at the nearby Brackmills Industrial Estate.
