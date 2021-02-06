BBC News

Covid-19: Northampton University tower lit up with 'Covid heroes'

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightUniversity of Northampton
image captionAn image of Captain Sir Tom Moore was put on the tower last week, following the announcement of the fundraiser's death

Dozens of nominations have been made for "Covid heroes" to be lit up on a university tower's giant screen.

Images are being shown on an LED screen on a 26m (85ft) flue shaft at the University of Northampton's Waterside Campus.

A thank you to Captain Sir Tom Moore featured last week, following the death of the Army veteran fundraiser.

Tree Behrens, from the university, said the display was "just a small way we can acknowledge these heroes".

She said the people and groups nominated ranged from "emergency services to plumbers, teachers, supermarket workers and Royal Mail employees".

image copyrightUniversity of Northampton
image captionLong Buckby Junior School and a meals-on-wheels service were among those thanked

Ms Behrens added: "There are so many people who deserve recognition for their actions during the pandemic.

"It's so humbling to hear of all the people and businesses going not just the extra mile, but to extraordinary lengths to help others."

Among those to take part is the company Fridge Street, which turns images of Northampton into fridge magnets, mugs and other items.

It nominated Royal Mail as its Covid hero "because the posties have kept our business going this last year", it wrote on Twitter.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

The tower is part of the university's energy centre, which provides low-carbon heating and hot water to the campus, and features a 12m (36ft) LED screen.

image copyrightUniversity of Northampton
image captionThe Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School in Northampton was one of the schools the lit up on the screen

The university has created a template that people can fill in with messages, poems or original artwork for the LED screen on the "power tower".

"We want to help you celebrate the local heroes who have made a difference to you, others and the community," it said.

During the first lockdown the tower was turned blue each Thursday to thank NHS staff and other key workers as part of the national Clap for Carers campaign.

image copyrightUniversity of Northampton
image captionDesigns for the university tower can be made using a template

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.