Covid-19: Why does Corby have third-highest new cases in England?
Corby is ranked the third-highest area in England for new Covid-19 cases and its MP is calling for mass population testing. Coronavirus rates may still be falling in the town, but why are they remaining "stubbornly high"?
What is the current situation?
According to the latest figures, Corby currently has the third-highest rate of Covid-19 cases in England.
The town had 477.7 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to 31 January. Only Sandwell, near Birmingham, and Knowsley in Merseyside have higher rates.
Despite its prominent position, rates of Covid-19 in the town are falling. The new figures represent a 16% decrease from the 567.7 cases per 100,000 leading up to 24 January.
What are the authorities saying?
Corby's Conservative MP Tom Pursglove says: "We are all troubled by the news that in Corby we continue to see stubbornly higher Covid-19 case rates, that are taking longer than elsewhere to decline."
Mr Pursglove is calling "for urgent consideration to be given to introducing mass population testing in Corby, as we have seen in other parts of the country when faced with stubborn, disproportionately high figures at earlier points in the pandemic".
Consultant in Public Health at Northamptonshire County Council, Rhosyn Harris, says rates in Corby "are of considerable concern".
"They appear to be plateauing at a rate which remains high and it is worrying they are starting to rise again in some age groups," she adds, pointing specifically to over-60s.
But she says the town's Community Lateral Flow Device Testing centre, which provides regular rapid testing for people without coronavirus symptoms, has enabled public health officials "to find more positive cases".
The importance of regular testing is echoed by Teresa Auciello, sales director at Marlec Renewable Power, which makes wind turbines and solar panels.
"I would really encourage people to come and get the tests," she says.
"We're allowing our staff to do it at the beginning or the end of their shift."
The manufacturing question
On Thursday, the town was ranked as having the second-highest rate in England, amid warnings too many people were still going to work in manufacturing and distribution settings.
Corby Borough Council leader Tom Beattie says the number of people continuing to go into work is "one of the reasons, but a strong one" for why rates are not falling more quickly.
The Labour politician has previously written to Boris Johnson and raised the issue of at least one company bussing in agency staff from as far afield as London.
However, the message from public health officials remains that community transmission is the biggest issue.
Rhosyn Harris says there is "anecdotal evidence households are continuing to mix".
MP Tom Pusglove adds the reason he wants mass testing is because transmission "continues to still be mostly household related".
He says many employers "have worked tirelessly to adhere to the 'Covid secure' guidelines", but if certain businesses are "a consistent source of spreading the virus", they must be "closed immediately".
What does it mean for businesses?
At indoor skate park Adrenaline Alley, the pressure of the lockdown is very real.
The charity is only open to elite British cycling athletes and founder Mandy Young says financial reserves will only go so far.
"We are just going day to day," she says. "If we go into months and months of lockdowns that's going to have a massive effect."
And Marlec's Teresa Auciello has an answer for those calling for government regulations around businesses to be reviewed: "We really are doing everything we possibly can."
