Hardingstone: Archaeologists working to determine age of human bones
- Published
Police are working with archaeologists to determine the age of human bones found by a member of the public in woodland.
The bones were found on Tuesday close to a footpath running by the A45 near Hardingstone in Northamptonshire.
Northamptonshire Police said a cordon around the area was expected to remain in place over the weekend.
A spokeswoman said further tests of the bones would be carried out by a forensic pathologist next week.
Officers were called to the scene at 14:20 GMT on Tuesday following a report from a passerby.
The woods, situated just off Cherry Orchard by Hardingstone High Street, are popular with dog walkers, and the area is often used by people from the village or workers at the nearby Brackmills Industrial Estate.
The police spokeswoman said: "The cordon is expected to remain in place over the weekend, while officers work with archaeologists to excavate the bones to determine the age of the remains.
"Further tests and examinations of the bones will be carried out by a forensic pathologist early next week."
Police added that it was too early to say if anything suspicious had happened.
