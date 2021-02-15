Covid-19: Corby's highest rate in England 'hugely concerning'
- Published
A town's Covid infection rate, ranked the highest in England, is "hugely concerning", the council has said.
Corby in Northamptonshire had the highest rate in the country in the week up to 10 February, at 383 per 100,000.
The rate is dipping but the county's director of public health Lucy Wightman said cases in the over-60s were not falling as quickly as they would like.
An advice booklet calling on residents to "stand together by staying apart" is being delivered to homes this week.
In it, Corby Borough Council leader Tom Beattie writes: "At this time, more than ever, we all need to come together and take action to ensure that we can drastically reduce the number of rates in the borough to ensure that Corby is not left behind when the rest of the country finally looks to relax restrictions.
"We are calling on all of our residents to please strictly adhere to the regulations by staying at home, only making essential trips out, working from home where possible, wearing masks, not socialising outside of your household or support bubble, isolating immediately if you have symptoms and getting tested."
Ms Wightman added: "This has an impact on our county hospitals, where pressure remains high in intensive care and on the NHS in general.
"While case rates remain high, the process of easing restrictions and returning to normality could take longer and have a more severe impact on the local economy, and on the lives of individuals living and working in Corby."
The booklet sets out the current regulations, including information on self-isolation, support bubbles, support for businesses and how to get to work safely.
Up to 23 January the town had 558.5 cases per 100,000. It decreased slightly a week later to 486 but the decline was not as sharp as elsewhere in England, which meant Corby had the second-highest rate in the country.
Corby's Conservative MP Tom Pursglove has described the town's rate as "stubbornly high" and called for mass population testing.
Mr Beattie, a Labour councillor, has previously stated that the number people continuing to go to work, particularly in manufacturing, was a cause for concern.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk