Covid-19: Thousands of unwanted vehicles stored at Rockingham
Thousands of used vehicles are being stored at a former motorsport venue.
Rockingham Motor Speedway Circuit, near Corby in Northamptonshire, is being used to store vehicles, many of which are former hire and ex-lease vehicles.
Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed the UK's used car market contracted by 14.9% in 2020.
It said Covid-19 lockdown measures and "turbulent consumer and business confidence" had dented vehicle sales.
Sales of second-hand vehicles fell to 6,752,959 - down 1,182,146 on 2019.
Racing at Rockingham ended in 2018.
