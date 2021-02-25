Northamptonshire: Police and fire service to share more buildings
Police and fire stations will be sold off under plans for a county's emergency services premises to be "streamlined" to save money.
Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) Stephen Mold said the move would allow more home working.
The PFCC will instead invest in a "flagship policing hub" at Campbell Square in Northampton town centre.
A new joint police and fire facility will be brought to Wellingborough, replacing its Moulton headquarters.
The PFCC said in the longer term it would create other "joint hubs" in towns such as Towcester, where police and fire stations are close together.
"The economic shock of the pandemic shows more than ever that we need to be prudent, to make sure our buildings are affordable and provide best value for the public's money," said Mr Mold.
"The pandemic has also shown that officers and staff are more able to work away from an office setting than they ever have been."
"We have a blend of remote working, with a shared building that enables police and fire to work together in a good quality business environment."
The Office for PFCC said the changes to police and fire estates in Northamptonshire would provide a long-term saving but could not provide an exact figure.
A neighbourhood base will be created in place of the Weston Favell station - currently Northampton's main response base - which will close at the end of the year and move to Campbell Square, along with a new public inquiry desk.
A new joint garage workshop for police and fire vehicles has been purchased in Earls Barton, the PFCC added.
Nick Adderley, Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police, said: "This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to relocate our response teams into the heart of a high priority area, which accounts for a significant amount of the whole county's crime."
He said it would allow the force to "put our resources where they need to be to focus on tackling crime and keeping people safe".
Darren Dovey, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service's chief fire officer, said: "This makes absolute sense for the people of this county and it will help us towards the support we need as we adapt and transform the way we serve the public."
Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service already share other buildings in the county, including at Wootton Hall and the Northern Accommodation Building in Kettering.
