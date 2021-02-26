Northampton human bones discovery 'not suspicious'
- Published
Human bones discovered in woodland are believed to belong to a "man registered as a missing person some years ago", police said.
The bones were found on 2 February close to a footpath running by the A45 near Hardingstone in Northampton.
Forensic experts and archaeologists examined the remains, but police have now said the discovery does not involve "any suspicious circumstances".
Det Insp Tim Craven said the man's family had been informed.
The woods, just off Cherry Orchard near the High Street, are popular with dog walkers, and the area is often used by people from the village or workers at the nearby Brackmills Industrial Estate.
Det Insp Craven said: "Our investigations into this incident have concluded and I am now in a position to confirm that we are not treating the discovery of these bones as involving any suspicious circumstances.
"We believe them to belong to a man registered as a missing person some years ago and his family have been informed.
"We are now in the process of presenting a report to the coroner."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk