Northampton Towns Fund: £25m government grant will 'breathe life' into town
A government grant of £25m will "breathe life" into Northampton, the leader of the town's council said.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said in the Budget that Northampton was one of 45 towns to be awarded a grant.
It is hoped the money will "kick-start a raft of development projects" across Northampton.
Leader of Northampton Borough Council Jonathan Nunn said he was "ecstatic" to receive the full amount the authority bid for.
The bid was put forward by a public-private partnership known as Northampton Forward which includes representatives from the council, a range of businesses and community interests.
Plans for the money include turning the empty former Marks & Spencer and BHS units in Abington Street into residential developments, creating a new arts centre, extending the Charles Rennie Mackintosh-inspired 78 Derngate, and completing the much-delayed Four Waterside development.
Northampton Forward said the development would create 1,472 jobs, with work due to be completed by summer 2026.
Mr Nunn said the money would help "transform our High Streets" and also "boost our already compelling cultural offer".
The government grant will be supported by match-funding of £13.5 million from the Council, Enterprise Zone, Getting Building Fund and the National Heritage Lottery Fund.
Jo Gordon, chief executive of the Royal & Derngate and Northampton Forward board member said: "This money will breathe life into a range of very exciting projects, including some heavy investment into our blossoming Cultural Quarter, and will be the catalyst for a huge amount of private sector investment in the town."
