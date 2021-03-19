Jo Whiley: Sister Frances to get first Covid vaccination
DJ Jo Whiley says she "couldn't be happier" that her sister is due to have her first Covid-19 vaccination this weekend.
Her sister Frances, 53, who has a learning disability and diabetes, was left "fighting for her life" after contracting the virus.
She ended up in hospital in February following a coronavirus outbreak at her Northamptonshire care home.
"It has been a long time coming," the BBC Radio 2 presenter said.
Last month, the 55-year-old DJ revealed her frustration that she had been offered the vaccination before her sister, who has the rare genetic syndrome Cri du Chat.
She said at the time: "I would give up my vaccine in a heartbeat, if I could, for my sister and any of the residents in her house to have their vaccine… it does not feel right.
"She's fighting for her life in hospital. It couldn't be crueller."
It prompted Whiley to campaign for people with learning disabilities to be prioritised in the vaccine rollout.
She said her family was asked to discuss palliative care for Frances at one point, as she battled the virus at Northampton General Hospital.
After Frances recovered and left hospital, Whiley posted a video of her sister giving a thumbs-up and a round of applause for the doctors and nurses who treated her.
Speaking on her radio show on Thursday evening, she said: "My sister gets her vaccination this coming weekend.
"It has been a long time coming. You have to wait a month after you have had Covid but it finally comes this weekend so we could not be happier."