University of Northampton hit by cyber-attack
- Published
A university said it continues to be "severely impacted" nearly a week after being hit by a cyber-attack.
The University of Northampton said the attack on Wednesday interrupted services to its IT and telephone systems and servers.
The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has been told "as a precaution" and police are investigating.
A spokesman for the university said it was working to "resolve this issue as quickly as possible".
He said the university had involved "IT forensics investigators" who were advising on how to restore services and the possible cause.
"The full facts of the situation have not yet been established," he added.
Our UON phone and IT systems are currently down – we’re so sorry for the inconvenience caused. Our team is working across the network to resolve the issue, and we’ll update as soon as systems are up and running again.— UniofNorthampton (@UniNorthants) March 17, 2021
Universities and colleges were warned by the UK's cyber-security agency about a rise in cyber-attacks.
The National Cyber Security Centre said that since late February, an increased number of ransomware attacks had affected education establishments.
Earlier this month Queen's University in Belfast had to suspend access to several of its university systems as a precaution following an attempted cyber-attack.
The University of Northampton said those who carried out the attack had "no regard to the disruption to teaching and learning such attacks cause".
Northamptonshire Police said it was working with the National Cyber Security Centre to "support the university and investigate this cyber-attack".
A spokeswoman for the force said inquiries were "ongoing".
