Harry Dunn crash: Parents to meet Anne Sacoolas in court
- Published
Harry Dunn's parents will hear face-to-face testimony from their son's alleged killer by 23 July, a US court has said.
Anne Sacoolas and her husband Jonathan have been told they will be "deposed", meaning they will give their account of events under oath in front of mother Charlotte Charles and father Tim Dunn.
Virginia's Alexandria District Court set out the timetable for the civil claim in a scheduling order on Tuesday.
It is alleged Mrs Sacoolas crashed with Mr Dunn's motorbike in England in 2019.
After the incident outside US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire, she returned to her home country claiming diplomatic immunity.
She was driving her husband's SUV when the collision occurred.
Mrs Sacoolas, 43, said such a crash would not be prosecuted criminally in the US and said she would be would be willing to do community service.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had authorised Northamptonshire Police to charge Mrs Sacoolas with causing the teenager's death by dangerous driving, but an extradition request was rejected by the US government in January 2020.
The deposition will form part of the "discovery" process in the Dunn family's civil claim, in which correspondence and documentation relevant to the case will be handed over ahead of a trial at the end of the year.
The scheduling order informed both parties that the next hearing in the case will be heard on 21 April.
Radd Seiger, the Dunn family spokesman, said: "The court in Virginia has now set out the timetable for the parties to follow in the civil claim to trial.
"We set off to Washington shortly after Harry died in search of answers and justice and by no later than July 23 both Mr and Mrs Sacoolas will be required give testimony under oath in front of Charlotte and Tim.
"This will hopefully allow them to process what happened to Harry as they seek to rebuild their shattered lives."
