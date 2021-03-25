Wicksteed Park: Retirement village plan to secure future
The long-term future of a park offering everything from amusement rides to camping is set to be secured.
The owners of Kettering's 99-year-old Wicksteed Park have agreed a deal for retirement homes to be built there.
Its theme park went into administration last year due to the Covid pandemic, but was saved when a new company was formed to buy it.
Wicksteed Charitable Trust chairman, Oliver Wicksteed, said: "We never want to be in that position again."
The property deal will see the Trust partner with housing providers to convert the site of a former nine-hole golf course into a secure, gated community for the over-55s.
The Trust, which will maintain ownership of the land, said the move will help safeguard its long-term future, meaning it can continue to offer free access to visitors.
Wicksteed Park was first opened in 1921 by inventor and playground manufacturer Charles Wicksteed.
The charitable trust owns the whole park, including its theme park.
However, last year, the trading company Wicksteed Park Limited, which runs it, went into administration due to the financial burden of maintaining it to a tune of £110,000 a month during the pandemic.
A new company, Wicksteed Trading Limited, was set up, which was able to buy the park's assets.
Mr Wicksteed said the pandemic had "highlighted the need for a more sustainable income to ensure that it remained open and free to access".
He added: "Due to the effects of Covid-19 we have been at risk of losing the whole park in the last year and we never want to be in that position again."
The proposal is to be submitted to Kettering Borough Council for planning permission.
