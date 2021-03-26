Kettering: Driver jailed for killing man on zebra crossing
A man with no driving licence who killed a pedestrian on a zebra crossing has been jailed for 34 months.
Michael Reid, 74, was crossing Northampton Road in Kettering, in the early hours of 9 September 2019 when Ross Eaton hit him in a stolen car.
The 47-year-old admitted causing death by careless driving.
Northamptonshire Police said that in his interview with investigators, Eaton said he did not understand why Mr Reid "did not get out of the way".
Appearing at Northampton Crown Court, Eaton, of Union Street in Kettering, was also sentenced for two counts of taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner and for failing to appear at court.
'No remorse'
Police said Eaton "drove straight into Mr Reid" in his brother's black Saab 93 and left the scene, before returning a short time later.
Ten days after causing Mr Reid's death, Eaton - who had never passed a driving a test - was found driving illegally again.
Det Con Mark Griffin said: "Throughout this entire case, Eaton has shown no remorse and it is incredible that only 10 days after his driving stole the life of another human being, he was back out behind the wheel of a car driving illegally."
He said Mr Reid's family would have to live without him "because of Eaton's thoughtless and stupid actions".
