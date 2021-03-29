Mum convicted of killing son left alone in bath in Northamptonshire
- Published
A mother whose baby drowned after he was left alone in a bath has been convicted of unlawfully killing by gross negligence.
Simone Perry's four-month-old son Renzo slipped out of his bath seat when she left the room for five minutes, Northamptonshire Police said.
Perry was found guilty of killing her son by gross negligence on Friday and is due to be sentenced on 23 April.
An order banning Perry from being named was lifted by a High Court judge.
Council social services bosses had asked for reporting restrictions to be implemented to avoid other children in the family being identified.
But Mrs Justice Lieven said there was nothing to justify Perry's name being kept out of the public domain.
'Exceptionally tragic'
Northamptonshire Police said Perry stated she assumed her baby would be safe in his bath seat when she left the room to see to another child.
Det Sgt Kerry Chavush said the case was "exceptionally tragic" as the "much-loved young baby" died in "entirely preventable circumstances".
"Expert evidence was provided during the trial that stated a bath seat should never be considered as a safety device and is never a substitute for adult supervision," the officer said.
"There are no winners in this case and it is so sad that a baby boy who had his whole life ahead of him has been taken away from this world in such a heart-breaking and dreadful way."