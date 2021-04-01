Daventry: Enterprise Management Service fined £1m over binman's death
- Published
A waste contractor has been fined £1m after a refuse collector was killed under his own bin lorry.
Kane Beard, 22, from Daventry, Northamptonshire, was part of a four-person crew working in Ashby Road in the town when he died on 8 April 2016.
His employers, Enterprise Management Service Ltd, pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety rules at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday.
In all the company was fined £1.02m, payable within three months.
Enterprise was the environmental services contractor for both Daventry and Northampton from 2011 to 2018.
In addition to the fine, the court ordered the company to pay prosecution costs of £60,476 and a victim surcharge of £120.
An inquest in May 2018 concluded Mr Beard's death had been accidental.
After the inquest, he was described by his sister Kayleigh Beard as a "kind, loving and caring" man who "adored his niece and nephew more than anything".
He died from head injuries after falling under the lorry.