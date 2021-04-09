Covid-19: Northampton people on the easing of restrictions
- Published
As England progresses through the government's roadmap out of lockdown, the BBC has spoken to people in Northampton to find out how they feel about restrictions easing.
'We need customers back'
Dave Dunkley says business at Hung Vo Fruit and Veg had "not been good at all" in the most recent lockdown.
The market trader is pleased restrictions are easing but he feels more needs to be done to reassure people it is safe to leave their homes and shop outdoors.
"I think the public are scared to come out," he says.
"But it's especially safe out here in the fresh air buying fresh fruit and veg."
Mr Dunkley has concerns about the future of Northampton Market after several lockdowns which have affected trade.
"If the market doesn't pick up, they won't have a market soon," he says.
"Will all the market traders come back? We don't know."
Mr Dunkley says he hopes the end of lockdown will help the area get back on its feet.
"We just need the general public back to make the market blossom again," he says.
'I'm more anxious since Covid'
Jass Mensah says finishing her degree in lockdown has been "so weird".
"It was really hard to stay motivated," she says.
"It's a lot harder to focus when you're at home at the same desk, looking at the same four walls every day - it's exhausting."
The University of Northampton student says she is looking forward to more places opening up so she can put the skills she has learned during her multimedia journalism studies to use "out in the real world".
She is also looking forward to having a social life again, although she is slightly wary.
"I'm more anxious since Covid," she says.
"I'm aware of spaces and people coming near me.
"I still want to go out for drinks with my friends, but strangers - please stay away!"
'We are looking forward to the challenge'
Phil Bennett says being forced to close the tattoo studio he manages in Northampton had "not been easy" but the "community spirit" had helped the team through.
"Our customers have been so supportive and a lot of them have even offered to pay more money towards their tattoos," he says.
Revelation Tattoo Studio will be reopening on Monday and he says "everyone wants their tattoo on that day".
"It's going to be a new challenge and it's going to be different," he says.
Mr Bennett is aware some customers will feel "nervous" but he is confident "the shop and environment we work in is very safe".
"We were using PPE [personal protective equipment] before everyone else knew what it was," he says.
"We will be wearing gloves, aprons, arm guards, visors and masks so we feel we've gone above and beyond what is expected."
Mr Bennett says there is a three-to-four-month waiting list and that some people had booked in "NHS-related tattoos".
"I'm looking forward to having customers back and giving them amazing tattoos that make them feel happy."
