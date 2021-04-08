Northamptonshire: Finedon village green 'yarn-bombed'
A "yarn-bombing" group formed to keep people amused during the winter lockdown has covered a village green with colourful creations.
Judy Martin, said she started the Finedon Yarn Bombers in October as she needed "a project".
About 70 people knitted and crocheted the handiwork over six months.
Mary Hendry, from the Northamptonshire town, said it was "absolutely fantastic" and showed "amazing community spirit".
Mrs Martin said: "I just said to my husband 'what on earth am I going to do this winter? I need a project.'
"The idea came out of the blue, so I put it on the town's Facebook page and lots of people joined."
Yarn-bombing is a form of public art featuring knitted or crocheted decorations, often displayed in surprising locations or without warning.
She said everyone spent the winter months "doing their own things", and in all 12 trees had been covered since 1 April with the lovingly-made items.
The date of the display was "chosen at random" as by Easter "we would all need cheering up", said Mrs Martin, explaining the group's spring-time theme.
"It was to just keep us amused - it's given us something to talk about, ringing people, swapping patterns and it's got us through the winter.
"It's been a really good community activity, giving us focus. People have loved it, there's been no vandalism, nothing has been spoilt, everyone has appreciated it.
"As people came to visit over Easter they had somewhere to take them," she added.
Mrs Hendry, who lives opposite the green and also made some of the items, said: "It's been so well received. It has brought people out."
The yarn-bombs are expected to stay until about 16 April and Mrs Martin hopes the next project will be a special poppy display for Remembrance Sunday.
