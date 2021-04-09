Covid-19: Mass testing of 3,000 residents in Corby
The town with the highest Covid-19 rate in England is to carry out door-to-door testing on 3,000 residents ahead of the easing of restrictions on Monday.
Trained volunteers will be going out in the Beanfield area of Corby in Northamptonshire from Saturday.
The Corby district had 126 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 4 April - treble the England-wide average, but down 45% from the previous week.
Public health officials said there was "continued transmission" in Corby.
People with symptoms will be offered PCR tests, which need to be sent to a laboratory, while those without symptoms will be offered rapid lateral flow tests to take at home.
Public Health Northamptonshire said the Beanfield area was chosen because of its high rate of cases, but low levels of testing.
"Corby has had some of the highest case rates for quite some time," Lucy Wightman, director of public health for the county, said.
She added that, as well as identifying cases, the testing would look for any "variants of concern" which require surge testing.
Ms Wightman said the Beanfield area was "one of the worst-affected areas" for Covid-19 in the town.
But residents "could go about their business" over the weekend, and volunteers would remain in the area until Sunday afternoon for testing.
On Monday, pub gardens and non-essential shops in England can reopen as part of "stage two" of lifting lockdown.
Hairdressers, beauty salons and other close-contact services can also open, along with gyms and spas.
Ms Wightman described the easing of some restrictions as "a big step", and added that she did not want Corby to "go backwards" as a result of businesses reopening.
