Adventure play park at Stanwick Lakes destroyed by fire
- Published
A play area at a major countryside attraction has been destroyed by fire.
The majority of the all-wood playpark equipment at Stanwick Lakes in Northamptonshire was burnt to the ground, the company said.
More than 1,000 people have expressed sadness and anger on the attraction's Facebook page.
The 750-acre nature reserve and park is managed by environmental charity, Rockingham Forest Trust, in partnership with East Northamptonshire Council.
The fire reportedly began after 01:00 BST on Saturday morning.
Northamptonshire Fire Service is appealing for information about how it started.
It has not yet been confirmed if the blaze was an accident or was started deliberately.
Katrina Gani from Harrold in Bedfordshire took her two sons to the playground on Thursday and said the fire was "horrendous".
"We had so much fun, the children never tire of coming here as the adventure playground is so big and there so much to see and do, it is a beautiful place to visit."
A crowdfunding page set up to raise money to replace the equipment has already surpassed its target of £2,500.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk