Covid lockdown eases: Rushden Lakes staff 'excited' at crowds
- Published
Hundreds of people thronged to a shopping centre on the first day many retailers were allowed to reopen.
Crowds visited Rushden Lakes in Northamptonshire earlier, with many queuing outside popular stores such as Primark.
Aerial photographs showed a packed car park and a cordoned-off queuing area before people could even enter a store.
Centre manager Donna French said lockdown had been "tough" but staff were "excited" to welcome people back.
She said workers at the shopping and leisure complex were "very much looking forward to having visitors back together at the centre again".
But she added: "We ask shoppers to comply with social distancing rules while in and around the centre, observing and following individual store guidelines when inside the shops.
Covid-19 restrictions have been eased, meaning non-essential shops, hairdressers, beauty salons and pub gardens have been able to reopen in England for the first time since the start of January.
