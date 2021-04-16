BBC News

Northampton fire: Substation blaze leaves homes without power

Published
image captionThe fire burnt out a substation on Semilong Road, Northampton, on Thursday evening

Residents were evacuated from their homes and left without power after a fire at an electricity substation.

The blaze in Semilong Road, Northampton, started at about 21:15 BST on Thursday night, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said.

Those who remained in their properties were asked to keep their windows and doors closed.

Western Power said engineers were at the scene and electricity was expected to be restored by 09:00 BST.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.