David Brickwood trial: Man 'murdered in burglary pleaded for help'
A scrap dealer pleaded for help on a 999 call during a carefully-planned burglary which culminated in his murder, a court has heard.
David Brickwood, 74, was stabbed as intruders ransacked his home in Abington, Northampton, on 26 September 2015, said prosecutors.
A Birmingham Crown Court jury heard a 999 call made by Mr Brickwood at 02:03, in which he was heard saying "Help me".
Cameron St Rose, 27, of Forest Gate, London, denies murder and burglary.
The prosecution said pensioner Mr Brickwood was attacked as intruders, including Mr St Rose, went to his home in Lindsay Avenue searching for money.
DNA evidence found on a rubber window seal links Mr St Rose to the murder scene, they said.
Jurors were played a 999 call in which Mr Brickwood made his plea for help. The operator then said "what's happening?" and the call ended after less than 10 seconds.
The jury also heard from PC David Cayton, who told the court he climbed through a bay window which had a pane of glass missing to give first aid to Mr Brickwood.
The officer said Mr Brickwood had cuts to his shins and hands.
"He sat down and then at some point he lay down," PC Cayton said.
"The only area that appeared to be bleeding was on his shin. He was laying on his back."
The officer used a tea towel to clean up Mr Brickwood's right leg while he waited for paramedics, then began CPR with a colleague when the father-of-three appeared to stop breathing.
The trial also heard a statement from Mr Brickwood's son, Nathan, which read: "My dad was the backbone of the family and everybody loved him.
"My dad was a gentle man and we would always go to see him if we had any problems.
"My dad lived for the scrap business and surrounded himself with it - he would always say that as long as he had scrap around, he knew that he would have money."
The trial continues.
