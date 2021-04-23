Phillip Austin: Triple killer could be moved to open prison
A man who murdered his wife and two children could be moved to an open prison, following a Parole Board review.
Phillip Austin was jailed for life in 2001 after killing his wife Claire, 31, Keiren, 8, and Jade, 7, at the family home in Northampton.
Austin, now 52, first became eligible for release in July 2020 and his case was considered this month.
The panel decided he was not suitable to be freed but recommended a transfer.
The Ministry of Justice will now make the final decision.
The body of Mrs Austin, who had been beaten, stabbed repeatedly, and strangled, was discovered in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor by her mother and step-father in July 2000.
Upstairs, the grandparents found Keiren and Jade strangled in their beds. The family's two pet poodles, Dandy and Sooty, were also killed.
When it emerged Austin - who was handed three life sentences to be served concurrently - was due for parole, Mrs Austin's mother Carol Quinn launched a petition calling for multiple murderers never to be released from jail.
A document which details the Parole Board's decision said Austin did not seek to be released but asked to be moved to an open prison.
At the time of his offences, he had relationship and financial problems, could not control extreme emotions and had "low self-worth", the report said.
But it added he had since taken part in courses to address his behaviour and tests in different prison environments and had "made good progress".
A Parole Board spokesman said: "The Parole Board has recommended that Phillip Austin is suitable for a move to an open conditions prison following an oral hearing.
"We will only make a recommendation for open conditions if a Parole Board panel is satisfied that the risk to the public has reduced sufficiently to be manageable in an open prison.
"Prisoners moved to open conditions can be returned to closed conditions if there is concern about their behaviour."
